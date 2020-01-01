“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, detained a suspect in a multimillion-dollar real estate fraud.

From the information of the Department of Regional Security and Combating the Corruption of the city of Moscow, operatives learned that a resident of the capital placed ads in popular Internet services about the sale of municipal real estate at a low price.

When communicating with clients, the offender, referring to a wide range of acquaintances in the government authorities, promised to assist in obtaining a subsidy for the purchase of apartments from the housing stock of the city of Moscow and help to register the title to the property.

Citizens entered into contracts for legal support of the deals for the purchase of apartments with companies controlled by the scammer and contributed money. After that, the defendant stopped contacts or accused customers of violating the terms of the contract and did not return the money received.

During joint activities with the Department of Regional Security and Combating the Corruption of the city of Moscow, it was preliminarily established that about a hundred people had suffered from the actions of the recidivist, the alleged damage exceeded 750 million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

Nine searches were carried out by the police, which resulted in the identification and seizure of forged identity cards, special passes, as well as other items and documents of evidentiary importance in the criminal case.

The man was indicted and detention was selected as the preventive measure for him. It was established that the detainee had previously served a sentence in a penal colony for similar crimes.

Currently, operative investigative steps aimed at identifying possible accomplices as well as victims are continued,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.