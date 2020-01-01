The duty-unit of the police division (Karasunsky District) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar received statements from local residents about the theft of property.

The police found that an unknown person, by breaking the window, entered the premises of a jewelry workshop and a service center repairing mobile devices and stole jewelry and cell phones worth in total about 800,000 rubles.

During the operative-search activities the Police established the identity and whereabouts of the offender. The previously convicted 23-year-old local resident was detained by criminal investigators at his place of residence and taken to the police division for further investigation.

It was established that the young man sold some of the stolen property and disposed of the money at his discretion.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Krasnodar have instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under parts 2 and 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the offender.