In 2012, the police of the city of Tyumen received a number of complaints from local residents on fraudulent actions. The victims reported that by contacting a vehicle dealership, they fell for the tricks of a swindler. As a result of the check, the law enforcement officers revealed the identical nature of all the reported crimes.

According to the investigation, the 40-year-old offender was the director of a limited liability company, whose area of activity was the sale of second-hand vehicles. Performing organizational and administrative functions, the man had access to all the paperwork. Abusing his position, the offender committed fraudulent actions following the algorithm developed by him. He entered into agency contracts with owners of vehicles who handed over their cars for sale. After that, the man reissued the sales contracts to his own name and sold the vehicles.

Officers of the criminal investigation could not detain the man on hot tracks. In this connection, in 2013 he was announced federally wanted. Hiding from law enforcement, the man moved to the city of Yekaterinburg, where he called himself with a fictitious name, referring to the loss of his identity document. In October 2020, law enforcement officers identified the suspect's location and detained him. Currently the involvement of the detainee in 85 similar crimes has been established. The total amount of the damage exceeded 70 million rubles.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tyumen initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for the offender. The preliminary investigation continues.