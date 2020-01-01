Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Korenovsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 27-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation or embezzlement”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being a sales representative of a company engaged in wholesale and retail trade in paints and varnishes and building materials, embezzled more than 290 thousand rubles, intended to pay for goods previously supplied to individual entrepreneurs for sale.

It was established that the offender had disposed of the stolen funds at his discretion.

For the period of the preliminary investigation a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking of non-exit and proper conduct has been chosen for the man.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.