“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and the Minister of the Interior of the French Republic Gerald Darmanen met in the Russian MIA,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.

The Chief of the Russian Agency expressed sincere sympathy and solidarity with the people of France in connection with a series of terrorist attacks that took place in the country in recent weeks.

The parties discussed topical areas of cooperation between law enforcement agencies of Russia and France. The Chief of the Russian MIA stressed readiness to work with French counterparts in the fight against terrorism within the competence of the Ministry.

The topic of cooperation in the area of readmission in accordance with the Agreement between Russia and the European Community of May 25, 2006 was also touched upon. Vladimir Kolokoltsev drew the attention of foreign partners to the fact that, according to the current regulatory framework, for the admission of persons by the Russian Federation under the mentioned Agreement, their Russian citizenship must be established and documented.

The participants of the meeting confirmed the importance of experience exchange between the Russian MIA and the French Interior Ministry. In particular, the Russian Minister proposed to consider the resumption of the activities of the high-level bilateral inter-agency working group established in 2009, and noted successful joint measures to counter organized crime.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Gerald Darmanen considered the current issues of cooperation, including the implementation of requests for legal assistance, cooperation via Interpol channels and police liaison officers. The ministers indicated their disposition to continue a constructive dialogue between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.