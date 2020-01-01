“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control, conducted a set of measures to curb illegal activities in the field of drug trafficking.

Thus, according to preliminary data, in one of the private houses of the village of Marochkovo, Petushinsky District of Vladimir Region, two men organized a drug lab. They cultivated cannabis and then produced marijuana from parts of the drug-containing plant. The drugs were sold in a non-contact way through caches in the Moscow and Vladimir regions.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Petushinsky District have initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational and search activities, in cooperation with colleagues from the Vladimir Region, the offenders were detained.

In addition, in the village of Prechistoye, Gagarinsky District of Smolensk Region, in the premises of a former children's preschool, two local residents equipped a greenhouse for growing cannabis.

The suspects were detained with the participation of operatives of the MIA regional administration. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 231 of the RF Criminal Code. 584 cannabis bushes were seized from the defendants.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the detainees.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.