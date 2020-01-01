“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow together with colleagues from the Moscow Region suppressed the activities of an organized group whose members were suspected of selling cigarettes without labeling required by the legislation of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search activities, the police found that four unemployed Muscovites organized activities of the transportation, storage and marketing of tobacco products subject to mandatory labeling.

Tobacco products brought from southern regions of Russia were intended for sale in retail outlets, mainly outside the capital.

As part of the control purchase, the police purchased from the suspects 350 blocks of cigarettes of well-known brands with a total value of about 140,000 rubles.

The Investigative Unit of the Investigative Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of 14 searches conducted at the places of residence of accomplices, vehicles and warehouses in Moscow and the Moscow Region, computers, telephones, seals and stamps of a number of organizations, “black” accounting, as well as more than a million packs of cigarettes of well-known brands with a total value of more than 180 million rubles were seized.

During the investigative procedures, one of the accomplices tried to get rid of the draft records, evidencing the illegal activity, by throwing them out of the apartment window.

Currently, four defendants detained with the participation of the Rosgvardia have been indicted and a restraining order has been given to them in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. Operative search activities and investigative steps are on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.