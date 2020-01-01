The victims of the credit organization were representatives of vulnerable segments of the population, mostly elderly residents of the regional center.

More than twenty Nizhny Novgorod residents applied to the police division No. 2 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Nizhny Novgorod with statements of fraud committed by an organization. The police have reason to believe that the number of victims may actually be even larger.

Citizens who contacted the police believed that they had become victims of the same fraudulent scheme. They told the police that they had applied to an information and advisory company for assistance in obtaining a loan with a minimum interest rate.

Having concluded a contract with the company, the victims were taken in a car to various micro-finance organizations to obtain the necessary amount. From the received loan money they had to pay up to 50% for the services rendered. As a result, the victims found themselves in a disadvantageous financial situation.

On the grounds of the crime, provided for by part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for Nizhny Novgorod instituted a criminal case. This illegal act belongs to the category of serious crimes.

The police found that the employees of the organization had rented two offices in the territory of the regional center, where searches were carried out. It was found that the organizers of this company were residents of another region.

A complex of operational and search measures and investigative actions is being carried out.

This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.