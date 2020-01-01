Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Leningradsky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 33-year old local woman on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation or embezzlement”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, providing insurance services to residents of the Leningradsky District, in the course of several months illegally appropriated more than 300,000 rubles intended for transfer to her company-employer. The offender disposed of the funds belonging to the company at her discretion.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for her.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated part of the article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.