A local woman made a statement on fraud to the duty-unit of the police division (Karasunsky District) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar. The woman explained that she had given her acquaintance money to purchase a car, after which the man stopped communicating. The total amount of the damage exceeded 570 thousand rubles.
As a result of operational-search measures, police officers detained a 30-year-old local resident and brought him to a police division for further proceedings.
The investigators initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 159 of the RF Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the man. The criminal investigation continues.
