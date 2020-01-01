Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kirovsky District of the Republic of North-Ossetia-Alania is investigating a criminal case against a 35-year-old businessman from a neighboring republic, suspected of committing a crime under part 4 of Art. 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”.

The police found that the director of a construction organization in August 2019 signed a state contract with a budget institution for the overhaul and construction of an additional building for one of the schools in the Kirovsky District of the Republic.

At the end of the repair and construction work, the head of the company presented the customer with fictitious documents on the performance of the works in full, on the basis of which the money was transferred to the company.

In September 2020, an inspection was organized, which found that the primary documents taken into account contained virtually non-performed work, missing materials and equipment worth more than 1 million 770,000 rubles, which the entrepreneur appropriated and disposed of at his discretion.

A criminal case was also instituted against the official, who had paid the entire value of the contract without making sure that the contractor had fulfilled its terms in full, on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.