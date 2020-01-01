As part of the operational and preventive measures, police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Taldomsky Urban District when checking apartments in settlements of Severny, Verbilki and Zaprudnya, revealed facts of fictitious registration of foreign citizens.

Police found that three local residents, aged between 35 and 48, had registered 24 foreign nationals with the migration register, but had not provided them with temporary accommodation.

The inquirers of the Police Division initiated, criminal cases on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person in residential premises in the Russian Federation”.

The court applied to the suspects a preventive measure in the form of an obligation to appear at the Police.