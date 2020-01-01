Officers of the investigative sub-division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urus-Martanovsky District completed the proceedings and sent to court a criminal case on fraud.

According to the investigation, in December 2013, a 56-year-old resident of the village of Tangi-Chu, the Urus-Martanovsky District of the Republic, learning that his close relative was in a difficult financial situation, persuaded him to act as a recipient of a loan in one of the banks, promising to fully repay the loan and provide material assistance from the received funds.

Later, the offender, without notifying his relative, prepared false documents about his possession of cattle, which was a prerequisite for the loan. Subsequently, under the influence of the defendant, the borrower received from the credit organization a loan totaling 290,000 rubles and handed over the money to the defendant.

According to the investigation, the man disposed of the money at his discretion, thus causing damage to the bank for the specified amount.

A resident of the region, without a previous criminal record, is accused of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The preventive measure selected against the defendant was a recognizance of non-exit. During the investigation of the criminal case, he fully admitted his guilt and compensated for some of the damage.