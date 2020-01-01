“Criminal Investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained three citizens suspected of stealing pensioner's savings under the pretext of selling her expensive medicines.

it was established preliminarily, that the 81-year-old victim received a call from a stranger, who introduced herself as a medical worker and informed her of the allegedly bad results of tests indicating to the presence of cancer. The scammer convinced the woman to buy medicines and promised to deliver them after payment. One part of the amount was transferred by the pensioner through the payment system, and the other was given to two visiting strangers who introduced themselves as social workers. After waiting in vain for the promised medicines, she called the police. The material damage amounted to about half a million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the MIA Division for the Chertanovo-Yuzhnoye District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search activities in Moscow, the Moscow Region and the Republic of Dagestan, the police detained the fraud suspects. With regard to two men the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and with regard to the woman – recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all the possible accomplices in the suspects unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.