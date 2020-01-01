“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Region detained on suspicion of robbery a 32-year-old Muscovite, who had previously been convicted of a similar crime.
In the evening, the offender wearing a medical mask entered one of the pharmacies. Threatening the female pharmacist with a gun-like object, he demanded for the money from the cash register and the safe. The man then locked the employee in a utility room and fled.
After examining the CCTV footage, the police identified the suspect within 24 hours and detained him at the place of his residence. According to the detainee, he managed to spend the stolen money.
Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Krasnogorsk initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of the suspect, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
