The Investigative unit for Investigation of Crimes in the Serviced Territory of the Police Division (Micro district Yubileyny) of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar, instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under section 2 of Article 165 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation against the 46-year-old head of one of the management companies.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, it was established that the suspect had spent on other needs a part of the money received to the account of the management company from owners of residential and non-residential premises of the apartment building as payment for the supply of thermal energy. As a result of those illegal actions the damage inflicted to the resource organization exceeded 1 million 150 thousand rubles.

Currently, the investigation of the criminal case is on-going, the necessary investigative actions are being carried out. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.