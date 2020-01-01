It was established that two Nizhny Novgorod residents, aged 41 and 44, one of whom was an individual entrepreneur, decided to organize the sale of tobacco in Nizhny Novgorod, including unmarked tobacco products. To this end, they purchased a large batch of products without a license and transported it to Nizhny Novgorod.

On the territory of the regional center, the offenders rented four premises in the Kanavinsky, Nizhegorodsky, Sormovsky and Avtozavodsky districts, where they organized the sale of tobacco for hookahs. The sales in retail outlets were registered to third parties.

The illegal activity was stopped by officers of the 3rd division of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region. As a result of the searches, unmarked tobacco worth in total more than 27 million rubles was seized.

On this fact, on the grounds of the crime, provided for by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region instituted a criminal case.

As a result of a set of operational and investigative measures, sufficient evidence has been gathered and the offenders have been indicted.

The investigation has been completed and the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Kanavinsky District Court for consideration on the merits.

The men were found guilty by the court and sentenced to fines of 800,000 and 650,000 rubles.