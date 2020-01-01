Officers of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Buguruslansky” documented the fact of fraud with money received under a state program.

Law enforcers found that a 48-year-old entrepreneur in 2017 filed fictitious documents with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Processing Industry of the Orenburg Region to participate in the tender under the state program of agricultural development.

The man received a grant of 6 million rubles for the development of a family livestock farm.

During 2017-2018, the entrepreneur spent more than 4 million rubles on special equipment and machinery, and spent the remaining 1.9 million rubles not for the implementation of the project, but at his discretion, causing material damage to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Processing industry of the Orenburg Region.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the businessman on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.