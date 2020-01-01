The Police established that, in February of this year, a 38 years-old local resident illegally registered 36 foreign citizens at the place of his residence in an apartment building on the Lenin Street in the Tsentralny District of Tolyatti, not planning to provide them with living quarters in the future.

The man was warned by the police about responsibility in case of violation of the migration law, but still committed the offense. The suspect did not have a previous criminal record, and was not officially employed. During the interview, the man admitted that he provided the service for a monetary reward.

Currently a criminal case on features of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay in the Russian Federation” has been initiated by the Inquiry unit of police division No. 22 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Togliatti. The sanction of this article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.