“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in the video conferencing mode held a solemn ceremony dedicated to the Day of the Police Officer of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

Opening the event, the Chief of the Agency congratulated its participants on the professional holiday and announced a decree of the President of the Russian Federation on the assignment of special ranks of the highest commanding staff to a number of chiefs of the Ministry's divisions.

He named as well the officers who had been awarded state and departmental awards, recognized as the best in profession, excellent students of educational organizations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. Among them there were representatives of criminal investigation, NCB of Interpol, police patrol and road patrol services, investigative, forensic and legal units, students of higher education institutions and a cadet of Suvorov's school.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that they had distinguished themselves in solving high-profile crimes, detaining suspects on hot tracks, conducting complex forensic examinations, and had shown high results in studies, science and sports.

The Minister expressed confidence that for each of the awardees the achieved success was an important step on the path of professional growth: “In any sphere, to achieve significant results, you need to be deeply committed to your work, care for it with all your heart. This means not just showing competence and ability to work efficiently and with high quality, but also, in fact, setting a high bar that your colleagues will be equal to”.

The Chief of the Russian MIA stressed that this year the personnel had done much to improve the level of public security, curb drug trafficking, counter extremist threats and organized crime. Significant attention was paid to monitoring migration processes, further reducing traffic accidents, prevention of offenses.

“Upon the whole, the operational situation remains stable and controlled. This is the result of the hard work of thousands of officers of the Agency,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev said, and thanked his colleagues for their conscientious service.

At the end of the ceremony, the names of the winners of the MIA of Russia Prize in Science and Technology, Literature and Art, Information and Mass Communications, in the social sphere, as well as the winners of the Grand Prix of the 15th Festival of Music “Shield and Lira” and the 12th literary competition “Good Word” were announced.