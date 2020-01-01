“As a result of operational and investigative measures, officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA Division for the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk, detained a native of one of the Central Asian republics, born in 1994, suspected of killing two women and stabbing a 6-year-old child in a private house of a garden association in the Solnechnogorsky District. The man will be delivered to the investigation authorities in the near future,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.
