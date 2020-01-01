“Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Yuzhnoportovy District of Moscow detained two suspects of fraud against a minor.

It was preliminarily established that on the Volgogradsky Avenue a 17-year-old young man was approached by two strangers. They offered him to buy old Russian coins. Agreeing to the deal, the teenager went to the bank to withdraw the money, and then handed it to the strangers in exchange for the coins.

However, the offenders did not stop there. They insisted that the young man buy several more coins worth 200,000 rubles. When the victim went back to the bank to cash in, he realized that he had purchased fakes. He managed to write and give a bank employee a note asking for help. The woman immediately called the police and reported the incident.

As a result of operational-search activities the police patrol service detained the suspects on the Volgogradsky Avenue. They were two brothers - residents of the city of Astrakhan, one of whom had been previously tried for a similar crime.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Yuzhnoportovy District of Moscow instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities are continuing,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.