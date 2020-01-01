“Officers of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Theodosia detained a drunk driver who had repeatedly violated the rules of the road.

At night, while carrying out the service on the Garnaev Street, a traffic inspector gave the driver of a foreign car a signal to stop the vehicle. The man ignored the demand, increased the speed of movement and tried to escape. Officers of the duty-crew began pursuing the vehicle.

The offender was moving towards the city center. He violated the rules of the road and posed a threat to the life and health of citizens. And at the intersection of two busy highways he almost became the culprit of a traffic accident.

One of the traffic inspectors decided to use service arms to stop the vehicle. He fired a warning shot into the air and then, on the move, fired several shots at the wheels. The intruder, realizing that the tyres of his car were damaged, slowed down, and then was detained.

It turned out that the driver was a resident of Theodosia with obvious signs of alcoholic intoxication. The results of the examination confirmed that. In addition, the man was driving the vehicle without a driver's license with him. As regards the driver, administrative protocols were made on offenses stipulated by part 2 of Article 12.3, part 1 of Article 12.8 and part 2 of Article 12.25 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.