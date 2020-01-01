“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, together with colleagues from St. Petersburg, with the power support of the special forces unit “Grom” suppressed the activities of an interregional group whose members were suspected of organizing the supply of banned substances of plant origin to the Angara Area.

According to investigators, the offenders purchased drugs in the Leningrad Region. Then, using the services of transport and logistics companies, they ensured the transportation of marijuana and hashish in packages with sports food. Distribution in the Irkutsk Region was carried out through two on-line stores created on a mobile messenger platform. Those willing to buy drugs paid for them with cryptocurrency and received the coordinates of caches.

As a result of search operations in Irkutsk, the police detained the alleged 32-year-old leader of the group and two of his accomplices. Another suspect was detained in St. Petersburg and delivered to the Irkutsk Region.

More than a kilogram of drugs was found at the detainees’ places of residence. The approximate value of the seized batch of drugs at Black market prices exceeded 1.5 million rubles. The police also seized electronic scales, a vacuum packaging machine, cell phones, SIM cards, stencils for ads of on-line stores.

Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for three suspects. Another suspect is under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.