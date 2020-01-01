Dear Colleagues!

Dear Veterans!

I congratulate you on the main professional holiday - the Day of Police Officer of the Russian Federation!

Every day, the efforts of the ministry's thousands of officers are aimed at protecting the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, suppressing and solving crimes.

This year, the personnel are solving their tasks in special conditions caused by the spread of the new coronavirus infection. Thanks to the measures taken, no complications of the operational situation were allowed. Law and order were ensured at a proper level during the all-Russian vote on the approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, elections of the highest officials of the regions and deputies of state legislative bodies.

Much has been done to improve the effectiveness of countering the cybercrime, corruption, drug trafficking and extremism.

Significant attention was paid to the control of migration processes, road safety issues, and the prevention of offences. It is important to maintain the pro-activeness in these and other areas.

On weekdays and holidays, police officers continue their selfless service which is often risky to life. They demonstrate courage and heroism, remain true to the best police traditions.

I address the warmest words to our veterans. We appreciate the legacy of older generations of guardians of law and order.

I thank everyone for their good work and dedication to the chosen cause.

And I wish you good health, well-being, further success in the service of the Fatherland.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of Police of the Russian Federation V.A. Kolokoltsev