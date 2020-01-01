GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory supervised the investigation by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Dinsky District of the criminal case instituted against two residents of the Krasnodar Territory aged 39 and 43 on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendants, being the head and an employee of one of the enterprises, entered into a contract with the victim for the manufacture and installation of architectural and construction products made of artificial stone, intended for the outdoor finishing of the store building. As a prepayment, the victim handed over 1.5 million rubles to the offenders.

After that, the defendants received money from the claimant in parts on the pretext of the need to purchase the building material. The assumed commitments were not executed by the defendants, who disposed of the money at their discretion. The total amount of the damage to the victim exceeded 5 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the men.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Dinsky District collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.