A 90-year-old woman, resident of the village of Szavodskaya, a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, turned to the police duty-unit and asked to take action to the social worker caring for her. As the complainant explained, she had lent her money two years ago. And when she asked to return it, the borrower first promised to return the money, but then stopped communicating. The pensioner suffered a damage totaling more than 131 thousand rubles.

As it turned out, a 51-year-old citizen, working in the social service, began to care for the veteran in 2018. During one of the conversations, she learned that the pensioner had some money savings.

The woman turned to the victim with a request to borrow 50,000 rubles, referring to life difficulties. Two weeks later she asked for another 81,000 rubles, which were saved by the pensioner for repairs. The social worker promised that she would take care of the repair work and everything would be done within the shortest time. Believing this, the elderly woman gave her that money as well.

After a while, when the victim asked for the return of the money, the woman said that she had spent it and would soon return it, but then stopped communicating and blocked the number of the pensioner.

In the course of the search activities during the 24 hours on duty, criminal investigation officers of the police division No. 1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Vladikavkaz located the suspect and detained her. The detainee did not deny her guilt and confessed to the crime.

The police prosecuted the suspects in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.