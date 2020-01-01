The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a man charged with crimes under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, since 2014, the director of a commercial organization entered into contracts with citizens to provide various legal services. After receiving a prepayment from customers, the offender misled them about the performance of contractual obligations. In fact, the work was not done.

Three years later, the company ceased operations, and the director fled from Krasnoyarsk. The man was included into the federal wanted list.

As a result of operational and investigative measures, officers of the Division of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” detained the offender in the Republic of Crimea.

To date, circumstances of at least 109 episodes of the defendants’ illegal activities have been established by investigators. The total damage caused to victims exceeded 8 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office has been sent to the Tsentralny District Court of Krasnoyarsk for consideration on the merits.