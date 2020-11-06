The investigation of a criminal case against 6 women and 4 men aged from 30 and 41, two of whom had previously been prosecuted for property crimes, has been completed by the investigation unit for organized criminal activities of the of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Samara.

According to available data, residents of the Samara Region, for the purpose of obtaining material benefits, using various methods, were engaged in fictitious registration of foreign nationals, as well as in fictitious registration of citizens of the Russian Federation.

In total, the defendants organized illegal stay of more than 885 foreign citizens and stateless persons in the territory of the Russian Federation.

The suspects have been charged with a crime under paragraph “a” of part 2 of Article 322.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, “The Organization of the Illegal Stay of Foreign Citizens or Stateless Persons in the Russian Federation, committed by an organized group”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years with a restriction of liberty for up to two years.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment against the suspects has been sent to the Sovetsky District Court of Samara for consideration on the merits.