“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Kashira and Stupino Urban District detained four men suspected of robbery attacks.

According to investigators, at night the offenders drove in a car to a factory on the Gorodishchenkoye Highway in Stupino. They waited until the guards finished the check of the territory, climbed over the fence and entered the facility. The suspects then broke into the security post and, threatening the two workers there with arms, beat them with metal pipes and tied them up with duct tape. After that, they opened safes with the help of a grinder and stole more than 4 million rubles from them.

It was found that the defendants could be also involved in the attack on the residents of Kashira near Moscow. In September, they broke into an apartment in an apartment building on the Ilyicha Street and, using violence against the residents, took 560,000 rubles.

Investigators of the territorial internal affairs bodies instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

During searches of the detainees’ places of residence the police found radio stations, tools for hacking, bank cards, mobile phones, SIM cards and about 900,000 rubles. Items constructively similar to revolvers and pistols were also seized and sent for examination.

Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for all the four men.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.