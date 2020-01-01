“Operatives of the Police Division “Kitay-Gorod” of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow detained a suspect in the theft of a premium class bicycle.

Earlier, the owner of a store located in the center of Moscow reported the disappearance of the exclusive bike to the police. As it turned out, the seller left for a while and left the goods unattended. During that time, the offenders managed to steal a vehicle worth 420,000 rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, one of the suspects was detained by police officers on 9th Parkovaya Street. He turned to be a visitor from the North Caucasus Federal District, who lived in the capital in a rented apartment.

He had already sold the bike, but the police managed to identify the buyer. Upon learning that he had purchased a stolen item, the citizen voluntarily gave it to law enforcement officers.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tverskoy District of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The search for his alleged accomplices is under way. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.