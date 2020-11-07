The MIA Minister, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev handed over keys to apartments to the families of police officers and pensioners of the IA Administration for Sochi.

The opening ceremony of the complex of three apartment buildings took place on the Iskry Street in the Kudepsta micro-district. A kindergarten, a school and a clinic are in walking distance for its residents. The yard is equipped with sports and children's playgrounds, as well as a recreation area.

In his speech, the Agency Chief noted that the issue of improving the level of social security of personnel was regarded as a priority and was in the focus of control of the Ministry leadership.

“The Sochi police bear a heavy burden, especially during the holiday season. And of course, the solution of housing problems is a significant condition for effective implementation of the tasks set,” the Minister stressed.

Apartments with convenient layout and fine finishing are transferred to officers from the waiting lists under social hiring contracts. Part of the housing stock precinct officers, investigators, operatives, state traffic inspectors and representatives of other units received for official use.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev thanked the head of the city of Sochi, Aleksei Kopaigorodsky, for his assistance in improving the area adjacent to the residential complex, congratulated the new settlers, wished them good health and well-being.

“It is symbolic that the keys to the new apartments are handed over on the eve of our common professional holiday - the Day of the Internal Affairs Officer. Let your homes always be light and cozy, and family and friends surround you with care and warmth,” the Chief of the Russian MIA said.