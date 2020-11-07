In Sochi, Russian Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev unveiled a monument to Ivan Logginovich Goremykin, who headed the Agency from 1895 to 1899.

Addressing the participants of the solemn ceremony, Vladimir Kolokoltsev noted the outstanding professional and personal qualities of that prominent statesman of the Russian Empire: “Contemporaries noted the absolute loyalty of Ivan Logginovich to the Emperor and call of duty. He saw as his main task the preservation of Russia's unity and strengthening of its power”.

As Interior Minister, Ivan Goremykin attached great importance to the development of local self-government. Under his leadership, the structure of the Agency was transformed, a special resettlement department was created, and the first census in the country's history was carried out. He paid serious attention to improving the legislation, including the increase of the liability for service crimes.

The Chief of the Russian MIA stressed the importance of preserving the historical heritage: “It is our moral duty to pass on to future generations the memory of outstanding personalities, chiefs of the ministry and ordinary soldiers of law and order. All those who selflessly stood on the guard of the law and the integrity of the state, who devoted their lives to fighting crime and serving the Fatherland”.

The monument to Ivan Goremykin is installed in the square near the “Zavokzalny” memorial complex. The minister laid flowers at the foot of the monument.



For reference

Ivan Logginovich Goremykin (1839-1917) for four years was the Minister of Internal Affairs under Emperor Nicholas II. Later he served as Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Russian Empire. During the February Revolution he was arrested by the Provisional Government and exiled to the city of Sochi. On December 11, 1917, he tragically died with his wife, daughter and son-in-law in a robbery attack.