In Sochi, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev paid tribute to all those fallen on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War. The Chief of the Russian MIA visited the memorial complex “Zavokzalny” where he laid a wreath and flowers to the Eternal Fire.

The ceremony was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, which our country celebrated this year, declared in Russia the Year of Memory and Glory.