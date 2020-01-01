Police officers in the Kamensky District of the Penza Region received operational information that two men had arrived in the city to commit burglaries. Immediately, search operations were organized, during which the police detained two offenders who had committed a series of thefts of household appliances from rented apartments. Two men, a resident of the city of Sterlitamak of the Republic of Bashkortostan born in 1959 and a resident of the city of Novy Urengoy, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District born in 1984 were detained by law enforcement officers red-handed when they carried plasma TV from the entrance of an apartment building.

Police established that the two men were on the federal wanted list for similar crimes. The offenders came to Kamenka and rented an apartment for 1 night. They looked for announcements of apartment renting out on the site of free ads, paying special attention to the presence of expensive household appliances – televisions, washing machines, microwave ovens, etc. As a rule, they moved into a flat in the evening and committed the burglary in the night hours. Stolen items were taken out in cars, using the services of cargo-taxi, and then sold in other regions to pawnshops.

The police established the involvement of those citizens in more than ten similar crimes committed in several constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The police prosecuted the suspects in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by Part 2 of Art. 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. Taking to custody was determined as the preventive measure for the detainees. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.