The investigation found that a previously convicted resident of Mozdok, born in 1977, committed a number of criminal actions aimed at implementing a plan for the systematic extortion of money from a 34-year-old local resident.

Working as a private taxi-man, the defendant got acquainted with a passenger and in the process of communication learned that he had a stable high income. Then he started a conversation with the passenger that he allegedly wanted to sell his “Mercedes Benz” and invited his new friend to consider buying the foreign car. Without waiting for a positive decision, he called the man again and arranged a meeting. In personal communication, the defendant voiced a made up story that, allegedly, because of waiting for the positive decision, he had missed the real buyer of his car. To frighten the victim, he hit the victim several times, threatening to continue using violence against him if he did not comply with the requests for transfer of funds. Thus, from April to July 2020, the 34-year-old Mozdok resident transferred on call to the defendant various amounts ranging from 500 to 25,000 rubles. The total damage amounted to 164,000 thousand rubles.

In July 2020, the victim, feeling a real threat to himself and his family, applied to the police for help, telling about the circumstances of the incident. As a result of the operational-search activities, police officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mozdoksky District established the location of the 43-year-old suspect and detained him during the next transfer of money.

The Investigation unit instituted criminal proceedings against the detainee on features of a crime under part 2 of Art. 163 of the Russian Criminal Code “Extortion”. The sanction of the article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.

Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. The criminal case with the approved indictment has been submitted to court for consideration on the merits.