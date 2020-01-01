Investigators of police division No. 4 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vladivostok (Frunzensky District) completed the investigation of the criminal case against a local resident who had committed a theft.

During the investigation it was established that the local resident, having arrived at the construction site near the Russky Island at night, loaded into his car four metal liners, to which there was open access in the street. The man then opened the container and stole various tools from it: wrenches, a set of screwdrivers, an angular grinder, a drill, a machine, two cables, and also pulled two batteries out of a mobile oil station. Then the offender went to the metal scrap reception point located in the Pervomaysky District, where he handed over the metal structures, earning for them 6,500 rubles. He sold the stolen tools, batteries and cables on the market for 10 thousand rubles. The man spent the proceeds at his own discretion.

By his actions, the offender caused damage to the construction company totaling more than 270,000 rubles.

During the operational-search activities the police identified the suspect and detained a 42-year-old previously convicted resident of Vladivostok. The man confessed to the crime.

The criminal investigation is completed. The defendant's involvement in the crime is proved.

The criminal case instituted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, was sent to court for consideration on the merits.

This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.