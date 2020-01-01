GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory supervised the of the criminal case instituted investigation by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Vyselkovsky District against a 49-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under paragraph “b” of part. 2 of Art. 171 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the defendant, without a respective permit, carried out the construction of an apartment building on his land plot in the Vyselky village of the Vyselkovsky District of the Krasnodar Territory, and illegally sold apartments in it, concluding contracts with buyers not as a legal entity, but as an individual. As a result of that illegal entrepreneurial activity the offender generated an income exceeding 11.9 million rubles. Twelve owners of residential premises suffered from illegal actions of the unscrupulous developer.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct was chosen for the defendant.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Vyselkovsky District collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the approved indictment was sent to Court for consideration on the merits.

The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to five years.