“Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan, with the participation of the regional department of the Russian Federal Security Service, suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of illegal production of synthetic drugs.

According to investigators, three offenders organized a drug lab in a private house on the territory of a garden association in the Aviastroitelny District of Kazan. In addition, they set up two on-line stores to sell drugs in a non-contact way in the republics of Tatarstan and Mari El.

The criminal cases were instituted by the investigators on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Art. 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained. They were two brothers and the father-in-law of one of them. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the detainees.

During searches in the house eight kilograms of mephedrone were found. Marijuana, hashish and amphetamine were also seized at the residence of one of the detainees.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.