“In the Zelenogradsky and Svetlogorsky urban districts of the Kaliningrad Region police officers suppressed the activities of two groups of miners suspected of unauthorized amber mining.

It was preliminarily established that three offenders, aiming to find raw amber, washed the ground in the area of the village of Nadezhdino, where the amber rock was almost reaching the surface. They used motor-pumps and fire hoses to supply water from the nearest water reservoir.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police detained the suspects at the site of the excavation. The police seized from them 475 grams of raw amber and equipment for its extraction.

In addition, another group of three miners installed motor-pumps on a motorboat and mined amber on the shores of the Sinyavinskoye lake. Despite precautionary measures, the police located the offenders and detained them. 1.3 kilograms of raw amber were seized.

In relation to the three suspects, administrative offense protocols have been drawn up, as provided for by Article 7.5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. Three other citizens have been previously brought to administrative responsibility for illegal mining. Criminal proceedings against the suspects were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 255 of the RF Criminal Code.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.