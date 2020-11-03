Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Novokuznetsk completed the investigation of a criminal case, instituted against three local residents. They are charged with committing a crime stipulated by paragraphs “a, b” of part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) applying information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”.

At the end of 2019, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for Novokuznetsk received information that several kiosks in the city sold tobacco products without excise stamps or with excise stamps that did not match the GOST.

In the course of the search operations, the police identified and detained three local residents involved in the illegal trafficking of tobacco products with signs of counterfeiting. In the garages rented by the accomplices, as well as in the salons of their personal cars and in retail outlets, the police found a batch of tobacco products, on the packaging of which there were no excise stamps. Samples of the seized products were sent for examination to the forensic unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Novokuznetsk. A criminal case was initiated on the fact.

The investigation found that the defendants acted as part of an organized group initiated by one of the local entrepreneurs. He invited his school friends to participate in the illegal business. Each member of the group was responsible for a specific range of tasks and performed specific functions.

The goods were purchased by the accomplices through the Internet, and then sold through trade outlets in the city. As a result of the measures taken, the police seized a total of more than 41,000 unmarked packs of cigarettes, the value of which, according to an expert opinion, exceeded 1.2 million rubles.

At the moment the criminal case materials have been sent to court for consideration. The sanction of the Article of the indictment stipulates a punishment of up to 6 years in prison and a fine of 1,000,000 rubles.