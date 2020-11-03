From the materials of the criminal case it appears that the manager of the trade department of a commercial company engaged in wholesale trade in fuel - a resident of the Neftegorsky District born in 1983, acting on the basis of an oral agreement with the director of a limited liability company, found customers for the latter and concluded with them contracts for the supply of petroleum products.

In November 2017, he entered into an agreement with a limited liability company registered in one of the neighboring republics for the supply of petroleum products by road. The total value of the contract amounted to 2.4 million rubles. After receiving the money into the company's settlement account, in the period from 04.12.2017 to 02.02.2018 the offender took out from the oil depot and appropriated, without transferring them to the buyer, the oil products intended for transportation to the neighboring republic. The man provided to the company director a false document - an invoice about the receipt of a part of oil products by the contractor. According to the police, the offender committed theft of fuel and caused damage to the client of the commercial company on behalf of which he had signed the contract, for a total of 2 million 400,000 rubles, i.e. in a particularly large amount.

Senior Investigator of the Unit for investigation of non-obvious crimes of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krasnoyarsky District, Captain Anton Mazygin appointed searches and seizures, including seizure of information from the electronic mailbox, which the attacker had used to conduct negotiations, examined a lot of documents, conducted a number of other investigative actions.

Thanks to the professional actions of the investigator of the District Police Division and ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russian GA for the Samara Region, the applicant was fully compensated for the damage. The collected evidence base was sufficient for the accused to be found guilty of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”. The court sentenced the defendant to three years of imprisonment (suspended) with a probationary period of 2 years and a fine of 100 thousand rubles.

A thank-you letter was sent by the victims to the Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region. The author appreciates the actions of the police officers who came to his aid in a difficult situation: “Thanks to the principled legal position of the officers, it has become possible, first of all, to implement the principle of inevitability of punishment and to get a compensation for the damage. In the eyes of citizens of the friendly state, the example of such officers of the Russian MIA means that the Russian Federation is a state of law, where the Law and Order reign. I am deeply grateful to the police for carrying out their duties with dignity. I want to thank especially the Investigator Anton Mazygin, who has successfully and promptly performed his duties, helped to expose the criminals, as well as to fully compensate the damage. Thanks to such officers as Anton Pavlovich, the reputation of the police is significantly increased,” the applicant notes.

The leadership of the MIA of Russia GA for the Samara Region appreciates the opinion of the residents of the region about the work of police officers and expresses sincere gratitude for the words of thank to the personnel and high appreciation of their activities.