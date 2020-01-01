A resident of Moscow applied to the transport police with a statement about the theft of her three railway cars. As an individual entrepreneur, she leased them to a St. Petersburg businessman.

During the inspection by law enforcement officers, a citizen involved in the commission of the illegal act was identified. He turned out to be the 50-year-old CEO of one of the firms in St. Petersburg engaged in rail transportation. He rented three carriages belonging to the victim to organize his activities. At first, the man regularly paid for the service, but later stopped communicating.

The entrepreneur appropriated the rented cars. To do this, he used the services of a controlled ephemeral firm. After that, he sold the cars to third parties. The businessman transferred the money received from the illegal transaction to his company's account.

During the commodity examination it was established that the total value of the stolen cars was 2 million 700 thousand rubles.

Currently, the investigation unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Northwestern Federal District instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code “Misappropriation or Embezzlement” and paragraph “b” of part 3 of Article 174.1 of the Russian Criminal Code “Legalization (laundering) of funds or other property acquired by a person as a result of committing a crime”. The sanctions of the incriminated articles provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years. The preventive measure selected against the suspect was a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The stolen goods were seized and handed over to the owner.

Additional investigative and operational measures are being carried out to establish additional episodes of the illegal activity.