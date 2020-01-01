Officers of the operational and investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Perm detained red-handed a 39-year-old man, suspected of theft.

In the evening, the offender penetrated the private territory, entered the garage and stole power tools worth in total 30 thousand rubles.

Soon the owner of the house noticed the absence of property and turned to the police. Guards of order on hot tracks detained the offender and found the stolen items in the trunk of his car.

The man is currently suspected of more than 20 episodes of theft across the city. The total damage is estimated at about 300 thousand rubles.

The citizen previously convicted for similar crimes was taken to custody. All the facts of theft have been prosecuted. The investigation is underway.