“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region have suppressed illegal production and storage of alcohol-containing products for the purpose of marketing.

The workshop was located on the territory of warehouses in the village of Semyonovskoye of the Dmitrovsky Urban District of the Moscow Region. Police caught red-handed three natives of one of the Central Asian republics. Artisanally, they mixed alcohol with tap water and manually bottled the resulting liquid. Further packaging of products for transportation and sale was carried out in the same way. Using dyes and flavors, bootleggers gave the alcohol mixture the appearance of whiskey and cognac. Counterfeit labels and containers similar to the original ones made it possible to position the illegally produced alcohol as products of well-known Russian and world brands, supposedly supplied to duty-free shops. The capacity of the clandestine workshop was more than 10 thousand liters per week.

During the searches, the police seized 30 tons of ethanol and alcohol-containing products, as well as more than 15,000 bottles of ready-to-sell alcohol, federal special stamps with signs of counterfeiting, bottles and fittings worth in total more than 5 million rubles. Samples of the seized alcohol have been sent for examination, which will determine the degree of its danger to the life and health of consumers.

As a result of operational-search activities, two suspects in the organization of criminal business were detained by the police. According to the available information, they have organized not only the production, but also the marketing of falsified products. The sale was carried out on the basis of forged trade documents through a network of trading bases located in the Moscow Region and other regions of the Central Federal District.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Dmitrovsky Urban District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 1 of Article 171.3 and part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for five suspects. Currently, the necessary measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.