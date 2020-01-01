Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krasnoarmeysky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 53-year old resident of the city of Krasnodar on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the defendant, being an accountant of an organization, by forging the signature of the director in payment orders, purchased on a non-cash basis goods and material assets worth more than 28 million rubles, which she disposed of at her discretion.

For the period of the preliminary investigation a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was her.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Krasnoarmeysky District Court of the Krasnodar Territory for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated part of the article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.