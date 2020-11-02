During the search operations, officers of the criminal investigation unit of the police division No.2 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Vladikavkaz detained a resident of the republic born in 1963, who was on the federal wanted list on suspicion of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud committed on an especially large scale”.

According to the materials of the criminal case, the citizen in question from 2016 to 2017, under the pretext of creating a joint business by deceit and abuse of the trust of his acquaintances, got hold of their money. The total damage amounted to about 2 million 600 thousand rubles.

The suspect fled from the investigation and was put on the federal wanted list. In the course of verifying the available operational information, criminal investigation officers of the police division No. 2 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Vladikavkaz managed to get on the trail of the swindler. He was detained by Vladikavkaz police in collaboration with colleagues from the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region on one of the streets of Rostov-on-Don.

The detainee is currently taken to custody. He may be sentenced to an imprisonment for up to ten years.