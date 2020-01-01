On the basis of evidence gathered by investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region and the MIA of Russia Division for the Taishetsky District, the court ordered a conviction of two business-ladies for committing fraud on an especially large scale. As a result of unlawful actions of the defendants, 255 victims, as well as the credit organization suffered a damage totaling about 110 million rubles.

During the investigation and trial, it was established that two local women planned to build an entertainment center in the city of Biryusinsk of the Taishetsky District, which would include a bowling, a water park and a restaurant. The women used bank loans to develop the project. When they ran out of money, the business-ladies began persuading local residents to conclude loan contracts, convincing the citizens that they would pay their debts and interest on their own. In order to obtain the approval of the lender, the organizers of the scam falsified various documents, including information about the wages and place of work of borrowers and guarantors. In reality, the people were not employed and did not have permanent sources of income. Subsequently, the offenders received from misguided citizens from 400,000 to a million rubles, and then disposed of them at their discretion.

In addition, one of them submitted to the bank forged documents for real estate and vehicles, and then received a loan of about 17 million rubles. She also failed to fulfill her obligations under the contract.

The illegal activities of the defendants were suppressed by officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tayshetsky District in 2018.

Based on this fact, investigators have instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, part 4 of Article 159.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were subsequently combined to one proceeding and investigated in full. At the request of the investigator, one of them was placed under house arrest by the court. The second suspect was under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

During the preliminary investigation, law enforcement officers interviewed more than 350 witnesses, conducted forensic and handwriting examinations, seized and examined more than 200 credit files.

The Criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office was sent to court. The Taishetsky City Court sentenced the defendants to five and six year imprisonment (suspended) with a probationary period of 4 years each.