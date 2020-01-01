Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novorossiysk completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 41-year old and a 34-year old local residents on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, two local residents, without permits for the construction of an apartment building and title to the land plot, concluded with a visitor from Moscow a preliminary agreement for the purchase and sale of a one-room apartment in Novorossiysk. Having created the appearance of construction work and coordination of the design-estimated documentation, the defendants convinced the victim that the house would be built and commissioned within the time frame specified in the agreement. The woman handed over to the offenders, money in the amount of 1,5 million rubles as payment for an apartment in the new building.

With no intention of building the property, the defendants stole the money received and disposed of it at their discretion.

For the period of the preliminary investigation a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the men.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novorossiysk collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.