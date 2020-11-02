On October 29, the UN Security Council, chaired by the Russian Federation, held an annual open debate on “Women, Peace and Security” in a video conference mode. Natalia Emelyanova, the Adviser on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the UN Interim Armed Forces for Security in Abyei, Assistant Chief for Work with Personnel of the MIA of Russia Division for the Vologodsky District, addressed the participants of the event.

In 2013, she became the first female police officer to represent Russia in a peacekeeping mission on the African continent. From 2017 to 2019 she took part in a peacekeeping operation, in which she was sent to Cyprus.

The Speaker shared her experience and spoke about the MIA of Russia results in increasing the women's participation in peacekeeping. She drew attention to the fact that for several years the Russian MIA has been complying with the requirements of the UN Secretariat on the percentage of women (at least 20%) among police officers sent to UN missions.

In her speech, Natalia Emelyanova paid attention to the results of the international scientific and practical conference “Women Police Officers' Participation in United Nations Peacekeeping Missions” held in June 2017, as well as highlighting aspects of the organization of a gender-based training course for police peacekeepers on the basis of the Russian MIA's All-Russian Advanced Training Institute, which was attended by 29 women police officers.

Those events were Russia's contribution to the UN international program to increase women's representation in peacekeeping missions.